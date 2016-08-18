Overwatch animated short "The Last Bastion" debuts at Gamescom

As promised last week, Blizzard revealed the Bastion animated short at Gamescom today, telling the tale of Bastion, the Overwatch killer robot whose life was changed by the beauty of the natural world. But can he truly become more than what he was built to be—or is his fate hard-coded in his programming?

As stories go, it's pretty lightweight stuff, but the animation is awfully nice. Say what you will about Blizzard, but it sure knows how to put a trailer together. Sorry, no spoilers, you'll have to watch it to find out what happens, but I will give you a hint: Woodpeckers are awful.

