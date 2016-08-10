A new Overwatch animated short will debut next week

The Last Bastion, the fifth Overwatch animated short film—after Recall, Alive, Dragons, and Hero—is set for release next week. I'll leave it to you go figure out who it's about.

No, I won't actually do that—this one will star “the inquisitive transforming robot” (and everyone's favorite OP defense machine) Bastion. “In this episode, we follow the forgotten battle automaton as it unexpectedly reactivates after laying dormant in the wilderness for over a decade,” Blizzard said. “Fascinated by its unfamiliar surroundings, the curious omnic begins to investigate, but quickly discovers its core combat programming may have a different directive...”

I'll take a moment to note here that we're not convinced Bastion is actually overpowered at all, and in fact he's actually kind of dull to play. Still, if you're having trouble dealing with his nonsense, you should probably take a look at our handy breakdown of counters to every Overwatch hero. It'll make your life better.

The Last Bastion will be revealed to the world at 9 am PT on August 18 at Gamescom. For those of you who won't be at Gamescom (it's in Germany, you know), it will also be viewable online at gamescom.blizzard.com.