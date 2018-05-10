Overkill's The Walking Dead trailer introduces grandfather with a gun

A new cinematic for Overkill's The Walking Dead introduces the game's third survivor, Grant, a kindly grandfather-type with a penchant for storytelling who appears to be on a quest to reconnect with his granddaughter. You will no doubt be shocked—shocked—to hear that it is absolutely bleak as hell.

Grant's trailer is an interesting contrast to the previous two. Aidan appears to almost relish his newfound freedom to bash skulls, while Maya is clearly still in a state of shock when we encounter her. Grant is all business: Indulging in a brief respite from the grim business of getting where he's going, but otherwise unfazed by the horrors around him. He's clearly a man with a job to do, and he's going to do it.

It's a cinematic trailer and so how (or even if) that translates into gameplay is an open question. Overkill's The Walking Dead is a "four player co-op action FPS" which sounds a lot like the Left 4 Dead games, and it's fair to say that meaningful characterization wasn't central to that experience. L4D is a fun shooter, but given the choice I'd rather dive into something a little more varied and narrative-focused.

Barring further delays (remember, Overkill's The Walking Dead was originally expected in 2016), we'll see what it's all about this fall.