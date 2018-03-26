Overkill's The Walking Dead dev diary explores apocalyptic Georgetown

Overkill's The Walking Dead, the upcoming four-player co-op zombie FPS, has released a developer diary showcasing the neighborhood of Georgetown in Washington D.C.. You can watch it above, as producer Saul Gascon and a few lighting and environmental artists describe what went into designing the look and feel of the town in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse.

Payday studio Overkill announced The Walking Dead back in 2014, with an original plan to release it in 2016, which was then pushed to 2017. It's now due out in fall of this year. You can learn more at the official site.