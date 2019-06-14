Overcooked 2: Night of the Hangry Horde makes you feed the undead

Overcooked 2, one of friendship's greatest trials, has been besieged by undead snacks in the new DLC, Night of the Hangry Horde. Instead of putting these rotting peppers and mouldy slices of bread in the bin, you'll have to feed them delicious meals so they don't turn their attention towards you.

To feed the waves of vengeful food, you'll be able to use a guillotine—for chopping ingredients, not necks—and a coal furnace. With them, you'll be able to prepare soups, fruit pies and roast dinners, which hopefully the undead will agree are much tastier than brains.

Feeding these zombies will also net you coins that you can use to repair the castle and unlock shortcuts around the kitchen. This is what happens when you build a restaurant in a crumbling old castle. Sure, it sounds like a cool location, but you're going to end up spending all your money on renovating it. I've watched real estate shows.

Accompanying the new modes are four new chefs—ghost, vampire, werewolf and a guy with a cardboard box on his head—along with nine new themed kitchens and three hidden kitchens. That's on top of the eight kitchens you get with the horde mode. So many opportunities to have arguments with friends.

Chris Schilling called it an entertaining but familiar sequel in his Overcooked 2 review, but the new mode sounds pretty novel. Some of the other modes have been a bit gimmicky, but this seems more than one-note.

Night of the Hangry Horde is on Steam and GOG for £8/$10.