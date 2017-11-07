Our favorite webcam is on sale for $45

We've seen Logitech's C920 webcam on sale before, but it's current price on Amazon is a new low, at $44.52.

That's a great price for a stellar product. The C920 is our current top pick in webcams, as it offers excellent picture quality and has a wide field of view that can be useful for group settings. Normally a wide FOV could be a problem when live streaming gameplay, but Logitech's software makes it easy to digitally zoom in and adjust the frame size without a noticeable drop in quality.

There is a higher end version of this webcam, the C922, that can do 720p at 60 frames per second and has a built-in background removal tool. However, it costs quite a bit more at $100. The C920, meanwhile, offers the same fidelity, but at 30 fps (both webcams also support 1080p at 30 fps) and at less than half the price currently.

You can grab the C920 on sale here.

