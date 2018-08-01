Origin’s 3.4-pound EON15-S gaming laptop packs a Core i9 hexacore CPU inside

Origin PC today refreshed its laptop lineup with several new models, including two that are aimed squared at gamers. They include the EON15-S and larger EVO17-S, both of which are thin and light models powered by up to an Intel 8th generation Core i9-8950HK processor.

The EON15-S sports a new bezel design and is less than an inch thick, and just 3.4 pounds. That makes it one of the lightest Core i9 gaming laptops around. The CPU is paired with up to a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory—ample hardware to drive the 15.6-inch display's 1920x1080 resolution.

On the storage side, Origin PC offers a range of options culminating in up to a pair of 2TB M.2 PCIe solid state drives.

The 17.3-inch EVO17-S is almost twice as heavy at 6.6 pounds, but is also less than an inch thick. Origin PC claims it is the thinnest Core i9 laptop in its class, and still one of the lightest.

Buyers can choose between two panels options: 1080p (1920x1080) at 144Hz or 4K (3840x2160), both with G-Sync support. The EVO17-S also kicks graphics up a notch by offering up to a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, and users should definitely splurge on that if opting for the 4K display. The other hardware is mostly the same as the EON15-S.

Both laptops come with a hybrid mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and optional HD UV printing if you want to spice up the exterior, for a fee ($149) of course.

The new laptops are available now starting at $1,449 for the EON15-S and $1,999 for the EVO17-S, though don't expect to get one configured with a Core i9 CPU for those prices.