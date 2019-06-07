Origin may have leaked the next Sims 4 expansion, Island Living

It looks like another leak in a week predictably full of them. EA's Origin store may have let slip the details of the next Sims 4 expansion, which was most likely planned to be announced at EA Play tomorrow.

Joran Jovic from Sims Community decided to poke around in the Origin store, investigating what the community has suspected for a while: that the next expansion would have some sort of tropical island theme.

"I’ve been on a lookout for both suggested titles that have been roaming around including Island Living and Tropical Paradise," reads Jovic's post on the Sims Community site. "After trying to load up The Sims 4 Tropical Paradise I immediately got a 404 page, but after trying to load up Island Living I received a small flash of the product page and then it redirected me to 404. However, Google Chrome managed to save up all the assets in the Inspect Elements section and all of the links have shown up."

The description reads:

⦁ Sit Back and Relax

Welcome to Sulani, where the sun shines bright and the nights are totally chill. Set sail on the glistening water in your island canoe, swim to your heart’s content, and explore the scenery on a watercraft. Build a spectacular sand castle, catch some rays, and even meet a mermaid!

⦁ Pitch In or Help Out

Become a conservationist, clean up the beaches, and watch your Sims’ impact bloom all over the island. Take to the waves in a fishing or diving career or become a lifeguard to keep the locals safe under the sun. No career? No problem! Sims can do a few odd jobs or fish for their next meal.

⦁ Engage in Local Culture

Tradition runs deep on Sulani, and your Sims get to experience everything it has to offer. Immerse Sims in their newfound lifestyle by attending a pit barbecue event, learning about local folklore, tasting tropical delicacies, and chatting with ancestors from the island.

⦁ Rock the Island Vibes

Dress Sims in tropical garb inspired by sun, sand, and waves. Or, gear up for water activities like snorkeling and swimming. Decorate a rustic oasis with home objects and unwind at the tiki bar. Everything is chill (except for the occasional sunburn) when it’s Island Living.

Several screenshots were captured as well, showing some island activities like sand castles, Sims feeding dolphins, chatting with mermaids, and riding jetskis. One unfortunate Sim even got a sunburn:

It's all looking pretty legit to my eyes. We'll find out more tomorrow on EA's livestream. The Sims 4 stream is scheduled for 12 pm PT.