Origin has a sale on, with prices reduced... a bit

Celebrate this Easter - or whatever it is you might or might not celebrate - with EA's sale over at Origin, with loads of games reduced in price.

Pop on over to see what's got a few quid knocked off, but... well, it's not the cheapest you'll ever see.

Having said that, a tenner for Titanfall, £12.49 for the (admittedly questionable-of-quality) SimCity complete edition or £33.26 for the still-quite-new Battlefield: Hardline isn't that bad.

Plus remember you can still get Syndicate for free with Origin, and Syndicate is one of the best ever.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning for £5.32 is one I absolutely have to recommend, too. Seriously overlooked action-RPG, that one.

There's a lot with money off over there, so there's sure to be something for everyone's taste. Unless you really hate Origin that much.