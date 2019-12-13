Popular

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a new trailer and release date

By

It's been delayed a little bit.

Microsoft released a new trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps at The Game Awards last night, and it looks really great—and also really challenging, as you'd expect. But the really interesting bit is at the very end, when a release date of March 11, 2020 is revealed.

If you've been following along, you'll recognize that as a delay: Microsoft said at E3 this year that the new Ori would be out on February 11. Not a huge delay, then, but a wait nonetheless, and we'd hate for you to be surprised if you were eagerly looking forward to February. A reason for the delay wasn't provided, but developer Moon Studios confirmed the new release date on Twitter.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments