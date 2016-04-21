Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition now releasing April 27

Ori and the Blind Forest is a sumptuous Metroidvania about a cute sprite that dies repeatedly in tough platforming sequences, and Tyler Wilde was rather fond of it when he reviewed the original version a year ago. It's since been updated in a Definitive Edition that released on Xbox One last month, but last-minute delays pushed the PC version back to an unspecified date.

That date has now been specified. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition will hit PC on April 27, which as calendar fans will know is next Wednesday. This new version will cost $19.99, or $4.99 if you own the original Ori, and adds new areas, a new Easy difficulty, warp points and more.