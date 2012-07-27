Orcs Must Die! 2 demo out now

Some, but not too many Orcs Must Die! A demo is now available for Orcs Must Die! 2, through Steam . It offers two levels of solo and co-op Orc melting that'll introduce a few new traps and let you run around as new character, The Sorceress. The game will be properly released next week. To celebrate, the original Orcs Must Die! is available now for a quarter of its usual price. Buying it will unlock "10 classic maps" in the sequel.

For more, have a look at our Orcs Must Die! 2 preview and check out the trailer below.