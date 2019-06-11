Popular

Oninaki, the new Toyko RPG Factory adventure, releases in August

A new trailer was shown at Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference.

Oninaki, a new action RPG by Square Enix's Tokyo RPG Factory, will release August 22. The release date was announced during Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference, alongside the trailer embedded above. The game will be available on Steam.

The game features five primary characters, all "with special Daemon attacks enhancing [their] skills and abilities", though it appears it'll have one main protagonist in the form of  Kagachi.  Kagachi will embark on an "epic adventure between the world of the Living and the realm of the Beyond". Tokyo RPG Factory is the studio responsible for I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear.

