Of all the hardware we can't buy, it's this Death Stranding PC case that hurts the most

It's a game about hauling expensive boxes across a desolate landscape, so it's especially appropriate that Death Stranding finally has its own PC case.

In a collaboration with online retailer Tsukumo and Kojima Productions comes the official Death Stranding PC case from PC case maker Fractal Design. Kojima Productions announced the Japan-exclusive enclosure for $248 (plus shipping) with a fancy trailer that seems pretty on-brand for them. Considering Kojima's stated affection for even the most "opinionated PC gamers," it's no surprise that they release a case that I'm sure those same PC gamers will have some opinions about.

In that footage, the Death Stranding case makes itself look like a piece of precious cargo that Sam Porter Bridges himself would lug across harsh terrain as he tries to reconnect the United States. The blue, red, and dijon mustard color scheme seem to pop nicely without the use of any RGB.