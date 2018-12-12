Nvidia’s latest GPU driver lets you enable deep learning super sampling in Final Fantasy 15

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics cards are supposed to usher in a new era of gaming highlighted by ray-traced rendering and DLSS (deep learning super sampling) for better visuals. Not many games support one or the other yet, though the latest 'Game Ready' 417.35 WHQL driver release finally lets RTX owners enable DLSS in Final Fantasy 15.

The feature is in beta, and we haven't had a chance to try it out ourselves. According to Nvidia, players who own a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card can hit 60 frame per second at 4K with the quality settings maxed out and DLSS turned on.

"To enable DLSS, download the Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition update once available on Steam, open the in-game options menu, set your resolution to 3840x2160 (4K) and enable DLSS under Graphics > Anti-aliasing setting. Then let us know your feedback on the first DLSS beta so we can continue to train and refine the performance and image quality of the deep learning network via future Nvidia software updates," Nvidia says.

Nvidia posted video attempting to show the full performance benefits of running Final Fantasy 15 maxed out on a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. However, it's only compared to a GeForce RTX 1080 Ti. We'd be interested to see how performance compares on the same card when enabling DLSS, versus turning it off. Anyway, here's a look:

Nvidia also fixed a handful of issues with its latest driver release.

[SLI][Titan Xp]: SLI is disabled by default after installing the driver.

[Titan V][Nvidia Control Panel]: The Workstation->Manage GPU Utilization page appears when it shouldn’t.

[Rocket League]: The game launches to a white screen with audio in the background and then crashes.

[Battlefield V: Day0 97][Ansel]: After being moved all the way to the left, the Ansel field-of view (FoV) slider stops following the click-and-drag mouse movement.

[Hitman 2 Silent assassin]: There is flickering texture corruption in the game. [Notebook][3D games]: Frame rate of 3D games may drop to under 30 fps on notebooks.

You can download the 417.35 driver release through GeForce Experience, or go here to grab and install it manually.