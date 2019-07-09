Nvidia's latest GPU driver adds support for the new GeForce RTX Super cards

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 graphics cards have now landed on store shelves, and right on cue, there's a new GPU driver available. The latest GeForce 431.36 WHQL officially welcomes the new cards to the fold.

The 431.36 driver release also brings to the table 'Game Ready' optimizations for a few previously released games, including Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Strange Brigade, and Metro Exodus. Game Ready drivers typically focus on delivering the "best possible gaming experience" when a game first comes out, though can also include optimizations for previously released games.

As it pertains to the latter, Nvidia says it cooked up some tweaks that can improve performance by up to 12 percent compared to its previous driver, and up to 16 percent on average compared to its GeForce RTX 20 series launch driver from back in August.

Here is a specific breakdown of Nvidia's performance claims for all three games:

, performance increases by up to 31 percent compared to our launch driver, with overall average improvements across all tested resolutions and GPUs of 14.6 percent compared to the launch driver, and 10.5 percent compared to our previous Game Ready driver. In Strange Brigade , performance increases by up to 13.7 percent compared to our launch driver, with overall average improvements of 9.2 percent compared to the launch driver and 7.7 percent compared to our previous Game Ready driver.

, performance increases by up to 13.7 percent compared to our launch driver, with overall average improvements of 9.2 percent compared to the launch driver and 7.7 percent compared to our previous Game Ready driver. In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, performance increases by up to 11.3 percent compared to our launch driver, with overall average improvements of 6.7 percent compared to the launch driver and 3.6 percent compared to our previous Game Ready driver.

Nvidia also continues to add more adaptive sync monitors to its list of certified G-Sync Compatible models. The newest additions include the LG 34GL750, and HP's 25mx and HP Omen X 25f.

The grand total of G-Sync Compatible monitors now sits at 31, out of hundreds that Nvidia has tested to date. Nvidia explained back in May why so many monitors don't make the cut, and you can revisit that article here.

Finally, the 431.36 driver release squashes a handful of bugs. They include:

[GeForce Experience]: FPS Counters appear in the Windows Start Menu for certain applications after upgrading to Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

[Notebook]: Fixed BSOD that occurred after waking Asus GL703GS/Asus GL502VML notebook from hibernation.

Code 43 error occurs when installing driver 430.64 on Windows 10 May 2019 Update system with Intel Sandy Bridge CPU.

[Grand Theft Auto V]: The game may experience flickering when MSAA is used.

[Forza Horizon 4]: The game may crash when driving through tunnels.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Pascal GPU]: The game may crash or experience a TDR when launched on Pascal GPU.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Benchmark quits when running with ray tracing is enabled.

[Windows 10 version 1903]: The system does not write a dmp file after a blue-screen crash event.

You can update your driver through GeForce Experience, or head here to download and install it manually.