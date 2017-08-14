Nvidia releases Game Ready 385.28 graphics drivers for Agents of Mayhem

The big news in the graphics card world today is that reviews for AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 are in (including our own), but for those of you who are sticking with Nvidia, new drivers are available to download.

Nvidia's latest "Game Ready" 385.28 WHQL drivers are optimized for Agents of Mayhem, the Saints Row spinoff that is due out this Tuesday, August 15 in North America, and Friday, August 18 in Europe.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia says.

On the VR front, these drivers have also been optimized for Killing Floor: Incursion.

Beyond those two games, Nvidia's latest drivers introduced a handful of bug fixes. They include the following:

[GeForce GTX 1070][Doom]: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game.

[GeForce Experience]: "Any file is missing" error message appears when installing new drivers updated from GFE.

[Call of Duty Infinite Warfare]: Performance drop occurs with updated driver.

[SLI][Intel X299]: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299.

[GeForce MX150][Xiaomi TM1604 notebook]: There is no driver support for this product.

This is a pretty minor release overall. Unless you plan on playing either Agents of Mayhem or Killing Floor: Incursion, or are affected by any of the above issues, you may want to hold off on updating to make sure they don't introduce any unwanted side effects.

Otherwise, you can grab these drivers through GeForce Experience or by going here.