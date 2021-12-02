Nvidia plans to make Earth 2 in Omniverse for climate modelling

Nvidia’s GTC event was held last week with tonnes of sessions and conferences on new technologies and how they’re being used. One in particular, showed off by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could be pretty huge for computing power which we may even see come to gaming. It’s all about making that Million -X leap.



Though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen big, and slightly confusing dreams from the Nvidia CEO. However, the company does continue to do cool things with its AI tech. Check out these words as they turn into photorealistic images.

According to Nvidia, researchers are attaching a set of three thrusters to achieve accelerated computing. Accelerated computing is all about using specialised hardware to allow parallel processors, rather than serial ones, to speed up work time. We’ve seen speeds increase by over 1,000x thanks to accelerated computing. This allows researchers to do amazing things, like using deep learning to dramatically increase the speed of quantum chemistry to help get medicines made much faster than before.

Next up, Nvidia wants to use this Million-X computing to build a second Earth. Unfortunately it’s not at the point where it could be for living on, but instead is intended as a climate model. Making an Earth 2 in Nvidia’s Omniverse will allow for climate change modelling at a more regional level. Being able to predict how our planet might change may just give us a leg up, or just be horrifying to watch in advance.

The simulations don’t end there. Accurate recreations of factories and cities have been constructed by researchers using this technology. Running high tech simulations in simulated digital environments is bound to help in increasing efficiency and safety in many cases. In others it may just look cool, but that’s ok too.

We’ve projected the convergence of:- GPU-accelerated computing- Deep learning, and- AI supercomputerswill drive Million-X speedups, making unsolvable challenges solvable.What’s your #MyMillionX challenge? Read more: https://t.co/S5hDFdAcXs pic.twitter.com/dZEZKBebnENovember 17, 2021 See more

As a part of this Million-X performance announcement, Nvidia is encouraging developers to share their projects online with the #MyMillionX and tagging @NVIDIAHPCDev. It will be interesting to see what people come up as the tag picks up traction.