Nvidia GTX 960 roundup

Last week, Nvidia officially announced the GeForce GTX 960, a mid-range minded card in the company's powerful line of Maxwell GPUs. Hot on Nvidia's tails, the full swath of hardware manufacturers have announced their own variations on the new card. Here's what you have to choose from, based on the models we could find currently on sale.

ZOTAC International has two options: the ZOTAC GTX 960 (1177/1240 MHz base/boost clock) for $199 and the ZOTAC GTX 960 AMP! Edition (1266/1329 MHz) for $209.

MSI is offering three versions: the 2GD5 (1127/1178 MHz, $199), 2GD5T OC (1178/1241 MHz, $209), which comes with Armor 2X cooling, and the Gaming 2G edition (1216/1279 MHz, $219), which ses Twin Frozr V cooling.

EVGA has four versions. GTX 960 FTW ACX 2.0+ (1304/1367 MHz, $229), GTX 960 SuperSC ACX 2.0+ (1279/1342 MHz, $209), GTX 960 ACX 2.0+ (1127/1178 MHz, $209), and GTX 960 Superclocked (1216/1279 MHz, $199).

Gigabyte has three offerings: the compact GV-N960IXOC-2GD, which has a single-fan heatsink and clock speeds of 1165/1228 Mhz ($199). Next is the GV-N960WF2OC-2GD, with a slightly longer PCB, dual-fan WindForce 2X cooling solution, and a 1216/1279 MHz clock ($209). Third is the top-end GV-N960G1 GAMING-2GD, which clocks in at 1241/1304 MHz ($209) and uses a WindForce 3X cooling solution, the same as is found on Gigabyte's GTX 970 G1.Gaming card.

PNY stuck to the reference design, so the clock remains at the reference 1127/1178 MHz ($209).

Finally, ASUS has a single factory-overclocked model, the Strix GeForce GTX 960, featuring clock speeds of 1253/1317 MHz ($209).