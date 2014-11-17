Win a free key for the Nosgoth beta

Nosgoth offers brutal PvP action in an endless war between vampires and humans. You can join as either side—utilising unique class and race-specific abilities in an asymmetrical fight between the forces of darkness, and the forces of weapon-carrying meat sacks.

The closed beta is currently live, and we can grant you access. We've got 20,000 keys for the beta to give away. All you need to do is enter your email address in the widget below before the deadline on Wednesday, 19 November at 16:30 GMT. After that, we'll email the winners with their key.

As an extra special bonus, key recipients will also get an exclusive skin.

To redeem the key, enter it on the Nosgoth code redemption page and follow the instructions provided. To play the beta, you'll need to have Steam installed on your PC.

In addition to what's currently in the closed beta, developer Psyonix has teased the game's upcoming features. Most recently, they've provided details on the Summoner class—a race of immortal, decaying necromancers. They've also provided an early look at The Crucible, a map set deep in vampire-controlled territory. For more details, head to the game's official site.

*If you have any problems redeeming your code, visit the Nosgoth support page.