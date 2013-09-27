Canceled Legacy of Kain sequel returns as multiplayer-focused Nosgoth

First, the bad news: a full sequel to 2003's Legacy of Kain: Defiance was in development ... until it was cancelled. The good news is that the multiplayer mode from that cancelled project has been saved and built up into online multiplayer game called Nosgoth, set in the Legacy of Kain universe.

Announced this week, Nosgoth will be a free-to-play multiplayer class-based game with asymmetric sides: humans and vampires. Humans rely on their deadly ranged weapons and gear, but vampires have an array of crazy powers like super-jumps, flying, and high-speed pounces. The game is being developed by Psyonix, a team that has had a hand in Homefront, Gears of War, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and Mass Effect 3.

“From the start, we wanted to create a really deep multiplayer experience that relies on strategy, communication and teamwork,” game director Corey Davis says in the video. “Working with your teammates means you'll do way, way better. If you stray too far from your group, you open yourself up to all sorts of problems.”

You can register to be a part of the closed beta at Nosgoth's website .