Night in the Woods has been delayed

Last week, Infinite Fall released a new teaser for Night in the Woods, the quirky (but also very good-looking) adventure/exploration game, along with confirmation of a January 10 release date. More recently, however, the studio announced that some "last-minute things have com up," and it's not going to make that date.

Fortunately, the delay should be a relatively short one. A new date hasn't been announced, but it should only take a few weeks longer than expected to get things wrapped up. "It's all normal stuff, nothing is on fire, and it's all to do with the fact that we're a tiny team making a big game and doing a multi-platform launch is a whole *waves hands around* thing," the studio wrote in a Kickstarter update. "Right now we're waiting on some info from outside parties as to the exact date we can launch, but it'll be somewhere in the first part of February."

The new release date will probably be announced around New Year's Day, but the studio didn't want to leave people hanging until then, especially since preordering is now live. "We try to be transparent and up front, and it'd be kinda shifty to just keep this to ourselves seeing how close we are to the end," the update says. "It reeeeeally sucks having to make this kind of announcement, especially right after releasing a trailer and all. But again, it's just a few weeks and you'll be busy playing."

If you haven't already snagged it, you can pass some of the delay with Lost Constellation, a 2014 "supplemental game" that's set in the same world as Night in the Woods. "It's not a demo or a preview of Night In The Woods. In some ways Lost Constellation is a lot like NITW, but in a lot of ways it's not," the developers explained. "It's a tangent, a side-story, a way for us to explore a bit in a more off-the-cuff manner." Grab it at finji.itch.io.