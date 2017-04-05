Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro thanks fans for the strong sales with an emotional tweet

The action-RPG Nier: Automata "is a remarkable game with an incredible amount of style, personality, and flair," as we said in our review, which is unfortunately brought down somewhat by repeated enemies, locations, and bosses, and a somewhat janky PC port. Even so, Square Enix recently announced that "worldwide shipment and digital sales" of the game (which isn't exactly straight-up sales, but close enough for our immediate purposes) recently surpassed one million units, and that made game director Yoko Taro a very happy man—so much so that he took to Twitter to tell the world all about it.

Thank you so.......so much. I can't describe by my poor English. But thank you. (;_;) pic.twitter.com/L1XXuawXN2April 4, 2017

No, his English is not the best, but the message is sweet and sincere, and in a way that makes it even better. Anyone can say "thanks for the mill" in their native language, after all, but to make the extra effort of expressing gratitude in a very foreign language like this is an especially nice touch.

And as noticed by Twitter user John Ricciardi, Yoko Taro also tweeted a little hint about his next game. That one went up in Japanese, however, so we'll rely on Google Translate to break it down:

"Thank you all for your warm words. As a result of calmly analyzing elements that we received popularly overnight, the next work decided in me that Platinum Taura would make Mr. Tabura 'Make a blindfolded half naked male show me his ass' game."

Now you know. On a slightly more serious note (for game music aficionados, at least), the 3-CD Nier: Automata soundtrack, with music by production company Monaca and original Nier composer Okabe Keiichi, is now available for preorder from the Square Enix Store.