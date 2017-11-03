New ultra-mobile League of Legends champion revealed

Riot Games has announced a new champion for League of Legends. She's called Zoe and she's ultra-mobile, combining short-distance blinks with sleep bubbles and an ability that lets her travel through portals.

We don't know the exact detail of her abilities, but it's clear from the video above that Flash, a summoner spell that allows heroes to teleport short distances, will be central to her move set. She can Flash twice in a short time period.

And it looks like she can also pick up orbs that recharge her abilities: from 0:40 onward in the video you can orbs relating to Flash, Cleanse—a spell that removes crowd control effects—and the Protobelt, a legendary item with a fire bolt attack. By collecting a Flash orb, she's able to teleport three times in a row.

It might be that these orbs actually relate to the abilities of the characters she's fighting, allowing her to 'steal' their skills. Flick to 0:40 again and you can see Jinx drop Cleanse and Flash orbs (thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit users for spotting this).

Her other abilities include a boomerang-style attack that launches behind her before zipping forward, a sleep bubble that means lights out for any champions that walk over it and two portals that she can summon and travel between.

Based on the video, what are your thoughts on Zoe?