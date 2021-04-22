New trailer for 40K FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun shows you'll be doing more than just shooting

I wasn't fussed by the previous trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun, a first-person shooter set in the mega-gritty Warhammer 40,000 universe. Wall-running, grapple-hooking, and an autogun that seems like a generic assault rifle didn't really sell me on it, though the pet cyber-mastiff attack dog was a nice touch. The latest trailer does a much better job making Hired Gun seem interesting because it lets us see a bit of what goes on between all the shootybang, knifeystab, and doggybite.

It's focused on a hub location called Martyr's End, a pub where contacts hand out bounty hunter gigs, a rogue doctor performs questionable procedures, and the barmaid is an information broker. According to the presser it's also where you'll meet famous bounty hunter Kal Jerico (star of numerous 40K comics and novels), upgrade your bionics, customize your character, and send your mastiff to sniff out treats.

Being able to design your own character rather than having to play the beardy bloke with the Viking undercut in the artwork is a definite plus, as is the promise of people to talk to and things to do in the downtime. Maybe it'll be a bit like Metro?

Hired Gun is being made by Streum On, the studio responsible for EYE: Divine Cybermancy and Space Hulk: Deathwing, both of which found fans in spite of a fair amount of jankiness. Streum On were recently acquired by Focus Home Interactive, the French publisher with Games Workshop adaptations like Blood Bowl, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, and Necromunda: Underhive Wars in its portfolio.

Necromunda: Hired Gun will be out on June 1, available on Steam and Epic.

