New Project Eternity screenshot stays true to concept art

Few game genres do dramatic irony better than the isometric RPG. Case in point: look at those oblivious masked foes on the right side of that wooden door above: they don't know they're about to get slaughtered but you, the slaughterer, have already calculated exactly what potions and power ups you'll use to rain instant death upon their sorry heads.

That, by the way, is a new screenshot for Obisidian's Project Eternity, which is coming along swimmingly. The above shot is in-game, and is based on an earlier concept the team released back in June . To compare, check out the original concept art below:

Check out a recent Q&A with Project Eternity director Josh Sawyer, where he discusses how the game's stealth and combat systems will work.

Project Eternity is due some time in 2014.