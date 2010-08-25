New Portal 2 trailer showcases Stephen Merchant

Valve's latest Portal 2 video showcases Wheatley's new voice, provided by British comedian Stephen Merchant. We also get to see a few of the areas showcased yesterday's collection of screens in full motion. Look at those pipes go. Whoosh!

Opinion is already divided between those who prefer Wheatley's old voice and those who like Stephen Merchant better. For me, the old Wheatley spoke too slowly and loudly, and I find that Merchant's more clipped delivery suits Wheatley's nervousness better. Then again, I am easily impressed by celebrity.

Also, that bit at the end that's been shown in a few trailers, where Glados pulls herself back into shape and says "you murdered me ". That never fails to send a chill down my spine.