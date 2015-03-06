New GTA 5 radio station will debut with the PC version

GTA 5 composers The Alchemist and Oh No have created a new collection of songs inspired by the game's original score. The first place you can hear these tracks? GTA 5 PC.

The game's PC version will debut the songs of Welcome to Los Santos as part of new radio station The Lab, ahead of a standalone album release on April 21. Spanning multiple genres, the album is described as a musical journey through every corner of GTA 5's world. It features guest performances from Earl Sweatshirt, Little Dragon, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Killer Mike, TV On The Radio's Tunde Adebimpe and Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring.

You can hear the album's first single below, and you'll be able to hear the full thing when GTA 5 PC is released next month, April 14.

This isn't the first time Rockstar has added new music to GTA 5. For the PS4 and Xbox One release, the soundtrack for each radio station was further expanded. Rockstar is hinting that more additions to the game's soundtrack could be planned for the future.