GTA 5 PC's expanded soundtrack revealed

The new, enhanced, current-gen version of GTA 5 is out, on consoles, this week. The PC release is still a few months away, but, by looking to the PS4 and Xbonio versions, we can get a solid idea of what it will contain.

A new first-person mode has already been announced and trailered, for instance. Also, courtesy of Pitchfork, we now have the entire expanded soundtrack—comprising 162 new songs across the game's multitude of radio stations.

Here's the list:

Lowdown:

New Songs:

Pleasure: "Bouncy Lady"

Ohio Players: "Climax"

Jackson Sisters: "I Believe in Miracles"

War: "Magic Mountain"

The Delfonics: "Funny Feeling"

Brass Construction: "Changin'"

Johnny Guitar Watson: "Superman Lover"

The Chakachas: "Stories"

Original Songs:

Aaron Neville: "Hercules"

BT Express: "Do It"

The Delfonics: "Ready or Not Here I Come"

El Chicano: "Viva Tirado"

The Five Stairsteps: "O-o-h Child"

George McCrae: "I Get Lifted"

Marlena Shaw: "California Soul"

Smokey Robinson & the Miracles: "Cruisin'"

The Soul Searchers: "Ashley's Roachclip"

The Trammps: "Rubber Band"

The Undisputed Truth: "Smiling Faces Sometimes"

War: "The Cisco Kid"

Space:

New Songs:

Dazz Band: "Joystick"

Imagination: "Flashback"

Fatback Band: "Gotta Get My Hands (On Some Money)"

Central Line: "Walking Into Sunshine"

Cameo: "Back and Forth"

Billy Ocean: "Nights Feel Like Getting Down"

Parliament: "Flash Light"

Zapp: "Do It Roger"

Parliament: "Mothership Connection"

Original Songs:

Bernard Wright: "Haboglabotribin"

Boosty Collins: "I'd Rather Be With You"

D Train: "You're the One for Me"

Eddie Murphy: "Party All the Time"

Evelyn Champagne King: "I'm in Love (12" Version)"

Kano: "Can't Hold Back Your Lovin'"

Kleer: "Tonight"

One Way: "Cutie Pie"

Rick James: "Give It to Me Baby"

Sho Nuff: "Funkasize You"

Stevie Wonder: "Skeletons"

Taana Gardner: "Heartbeat (Club Version)"

Zapp: "Heartbreaker (Part I, Part II)"

Blue Ark:

New Songs:

I-Octane: "Topic of the Day"

Danny Hensworth: "Mr. Money Man"

Vybz Kartel: "Addi Truth"

Demarco: "Loyals (Royals Remix)"

Busy Signal: "Kingston Town" [ft. Damian Marley]

LSP: "Money Come and Money Go"

LSP: "Roast Fish & Cornbread"

Original Songs:

Chronixx: "Odd Ras"

Dennis Brown: "Money in My Pocket"

Gregory Isaacs: "Night Nurse"

Half Pint: "Crazy Girl

Joe Gibbs & the Professionals: "Chapter Three"

Junior Delgado: "Sons of Slaves (12" Version)"

Konshens: "Gun Shot a Fire"

Lee "Scratch" Perry: "I Am a Madman"

Lee "Scratch" Perry: "Disco Devil"

Protoje: "Kingston Be Wise"

Tommy Lee Sparta: "Psycho"

The Upsetters: "Grumblin' Dub"

Vybz Kartel: "We Never Fear Dem (So Bad Riddim)" [ft. Popcaan]

Yellowman: "Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt"

Mirror Park:

New Songs:

The Ruby Suns: "In Real Life"

Panama: "Always"

!!!: "One Girl One Boy"

Yeasayer: "O.N.E."

Niki and the Dove: "The Drummer"

Hot Chip: "Flutes"

Holy Ghost!: "Hold On"

Scenic: "Mesmerized"

Dom: "Living in America"

Little Dragon: "Crystalfilm"

Twin Shadow: "Forget"

SBTRKT: "Pharaohs" [ft. Roses Gabor]

Toro Y Moi: "New Beat"

Kauf: "When You're Out"

Neon Indian: "Polish Girl"

Mitzi: "Truly Alive"

Cut Copy: "Strangers in the Wind"

Age of Consent: "Heartbreak"

Original Songs:

Age of Consent: "Colours"

Battle Tapes: "Feel the Same"

Black Strobe: "Boogie in Zero Gravity (Extended Version)"

The C90s: "Shine a Light (Flight Facilities Remix)"

The Chain Gang of 1974: "Sleepwalking"

Dan Croll: "From Nowhere (Baardsen Remix)"

DJ Mehdi: "Lucky Boy (Outlines Remix)"

Feathers: "Dark Matter"

HEALTH: "High Pressure Dave"

Jai Paul: "Jasmine (Demo)"

Jimmy & Morgan: "The Set Up"

LIVING DAYS: "Little White Lie"

Miami Horror: "Sometimes"

Neon Indian: "Change of Coasts"

Nite Jewel: "Nowhere to Go"

Poolside: "Do You Believe"

Tony Castles: "Heart in the Pipes (Kauf Remix)"

Toro Y Moi: "So Many"

Twin Shadow: "Shooting Holes"

Twin Shadow: "Old Love/New Love"

YACHT: "Psychic City (Classixx Remix)"

Yeasayer: "Don't Come Close (Main Version)"

Los Santos Rock Radio:

New Songs:

Creedence Clearwater Revival: "Fortunate Son"

Mountain: "Mississippi Queen"

Alannah Miles: "Black Velvet"

Kansas: "Carry On, Wayward Son"

Survivor: "Burning Heart"

ZZ Top: "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

Broken English: "Coming on Strong"

Boston: "Peace of Mind"

Yes: "Roundabout"

Harry Chapin: "Cats in the Cradle"

Pat Benatar: "Shadows of the Night"

Humble Pie: "30 Days in the Hole"

Starship: "We Built This City"

Belinda Carlisle: "Circle in the Sand"

Kenny Loggins: "Danger Zone"

Original Songs:

The Alan Parsons Project: "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You"

Billy Squier: "Lonely Is the Night"

Bob Seger: "Hollywood Nights"

Bob Seger: "Night Moves"

Chicago: "If You Leave Me Now"

Def Leppard: "Photograph"

Don Johnson: "Heartbeat"

The Doobie Brothers: "What a Fool Believes"

Elton John: "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

Foreigner: "Dirty White Boy"

Gerry Rafferty: "Baker Street"

The Greg Kihn Band: "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)"

Julian Lennon: "Too Late for Goodbyes"

Kenny Loggins: "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)"

Phil Collins: "I Don't Care Anymore"

Queen: "Radio Ga Ga"

Robert Plant: "Big Log"

Simple Minds: "All the Things She Said"

Small Faces: "Ogden's Nut Gone Flake"

Steve Winwood: "Higher Love"

Stevie Nicks: "I Can't Wait"

Rebel Radio:

New Songs:

Homer and Jethro: "She Made Toothpicks"

Tammy Wynette: "D-I-V-O-R-C-E"

Marvin Jackson: "Dippin' Snuff"

Charlie Feathers: "Get With It"

The Highwaymen: "Highway Man"

Ray Price: "Crazy Arms"

Original Songs:

C. W. McCall: "Convoy"

Charlie Feathers: "Can't Hardly Stand It"

Hank Thompson: "It Don't Hurt Anymore"

Hasil Adkins: "Get Out of My Car"

Jerry Reed: "You Took All the Ramblin' Out of Me"

Johnny Cash: "General Lee"

Johnny Paycheck: "It Won't Be Long (And I'll Be Hating You)"

Ozark Mountain Devils: "If You Wanna Get to Heaven"

Waylon Jennings: "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way"

Waylon Jennings: "I Ain't Living Long Like This"

Willie Nelson: "Whiskey River"

West Coast Classics:

New Songs:

Jayo Felony: "Sherm Sticc III"

CPO: "Ballad of a Menace"

Conscious Daughters: "We Roll Deep"

South Central Cartel: "Servin' 'Em Heat"

Westside Connection: "Bow Down"

Spice 1: "The Murda Show" [ft. MC Eiht]

Warren G: "This DJ"

E-40: "Captain Save a Hoe"

Lady of Rage: "Afro Puffs"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: "1st of the Month"

Eazy-E: "No More Questions"

Luniz: "I Got 5 on It"

Original Songs:

2Pac: "Ambitionz Az a Ridah"

Compton's Most Wanted: "Late Night Hype"

DJ Quik: "Dollars and Sense"

Tha Dogg Pound: "What Would You Do"

Dr. Dre: "The Next Episode" [ft. Snoop Dogg]

Dr. Dre: "Still D.R.E."

The Geto Boys: "Mind Playing Tricks on Me"

Ice Cube: "You Know How We Do It"

Kausion: "What You Wanna Do"

King Tee: "Played Like a Piano"

Kurupt: "C-Walk"

Mack 10: "Nothin' But the Cavi Hit" [ft. Tha Dogg Pound]

MC Eiht: "Streiht Up Menace"

N.W.A.: "Appetite for Destruction"

N.W.A." "Gangsta Gangsta"

Snoop Dogg: "Gin and Juice"

Too $hort: "So You Want to Be a Gangster"

Punk:

New Songs:

D.O.A.: "The Enemy"

The Zeros: "Don't Push Me Around"

D.R.I.: "I Don't Need Society"

Red Kross: "Linda Blair"

X: "Los Angeles"

MDC: "John Wayne Was a Nazi"

Original Songs:

The Adolescents: "Amoeba"

Agent Orange: "Bored of You"

Black Flag: "My War"

Circle Jerks: "Rock House"

The Descendents: "Pervert"

Fear: "The Mouth Don't Stop (The Trouble With Women Is)"

The Germs: "Lexicon Devil"

OFF!: "What Now"

Suicidal Tendencies: "Subliminal"

T.S.O.L.: "Abolish Government / Silent Majority"

The Weirdos: "Life of Crime"

Youth Brigade: "Blown Away"

Pop:

New Songs:

Blow Monkeys: "Wait" [ft. Kim Myzelle]

INXS: "New Sensation"

Bobby Brown: "On Our Own"

Sly Fox: "Let's Go All the Way"

Living in a Box: "Living in a Box"

Taylor Dayne: "Tell It to My Heart"

Bronski Beat: "Small Town Boy"

Naked Eyes: "Promises, Promises"

Simply Red: "Something Got Me Started (Steve Silk Hurley Mix)"

Backstreet Boys: "I Want It That Way"

Morcheeba: "Tape Loop"

Sneaker Pimps: "6 Underground"

Jamiroquai: "Alright"

Moloko: "The Time Is Now"

Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue: "Kids"

Cassie: "Me & You"

Gorillaz: "Feel Good Inc."

Dirty Vegas: "Days Go By"

Maroon 5: "Moves Like Jagger"

M.I.A.: "Bad Girls"

M83: "Midnight City"

Lorde: "Tennis Court"

Lady Gaga: "Applause"

Black Eyed Peas: "Meet Me Halfway"

Mike Posner: "Cooler Than Me"

Original Songs:

All Saints: "Pure Shores"

Amerie: "1 Thing"

Britney Spears: "Gimme More"

Corona: "Rhythm of the Night"

Fergie: "Glamorous"

Hall and Oates: "Adult Education"

Jane Child: "Don't Wanna Fall in Love"

Kelly Rowland: "Work (Freemasons Remix)"

Mis-Teeq: "Scandalous"

Modjo: "Lady (Hear Me Tonight)"

N-Joi: "Anthem"

Pet Shop Boys: "West End Girls"

Rihanna: "Only Girl (In the World)"

Robyn: "With Every Heartbeat"

Stardust: "Music Sounds Better With You"

Wham!: "Everything She Wants"

Radio Los Santos:

New Songs:

Danny Brown & Action Bronson: "Bad News"

G-Side: "Relaxin'"

A$AP Ferg: "Work"

Kendrick Lamar: "Swimming Pools (Drank)"

Danny Brown: "Kush Coma" [ft. A$AP Rocky and Zelooperz]

Schoolboy Q: "Collard Greens" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Skeme: "Millions"

Ab-Soul: "Hunnid Stax" [ft. Schoolboy Q]

Problem & Iamsu!: "Do It Big" [ft. Bad Lucc and Sage the Gemini]

Chuck Inglish: "Came Thru/Easily" [ft. Ab-Soul and Mac Miller]

Young Scooter: "Work" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Trouble: "Everyday"

Travi$ Scott: "Upper Echelon" [ft. T.I. and 2 Chainz]

Ace Hood: "Bugatti" [ft. Future and Rick Ross]

Young Scooter: "I Can't Wait" [ft. Trinidad James]

Freddi Gibbs & Mike Dean: "Sellin' Dope"

Original Songs:

100s: "Life of a Mack"

A$AP Rocky: "r - Cali"

Ab-Soul: "ILLuminate" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

BJ the Chicago Kid: "Smokin' and Ridin'" [ft. Freddie Gibbs and Problem]

Clyde Carson: "Slow Down" [ft. The Team]

Freddie Gibbs: "Still Livin'"

Future: "How It Was"

The Game: "Ali Bomaye" [ft. 2 Chainz and Rick Ross]

Gangrene: "Bassheads"

Gucci Mane: "Too Hood" [ft. Ciara]

Jay Rock: "Hood Gone Love It" [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Kendrick Lamar: "A.D.H.D."

Problem: "Say That Then" [ft. Glasses Malone]

YG: "I'm a Real 1"

Yung Walt: "Hold Up" [ft. Nipsey Hussle]

Vinewood:

New Songs:

Bleached: "Next Stop"

Coliseum: "Used Blood"

The Men: "Turn It Around"

No Bunny: "Gone for Good"

Soft Pack: "Answer to Yourself"

JEFF the Brotherhood: "Sixpack"

Mind Spiders: "Fall in Line"

The Orwells: "Who Needs You"

Original Songs:

Bass Drum of Death: "Crawling After You"

The Black Angels: "Black Grease"

Ceremony: "Hysteria"

FIDLAR: "Cocaine"

Hot Snakes: "This Mystic Decade"

Metz: "Wet Blanket"

Moon Duo: "Sleepwalker"

Sam Flax: "Dire Doesn't Burn Itself"

Shark: "California Girls"

Thee Oh Sees: "The Dream"

Ty Segall: "Do Wah Wah"

Wavves: "Nine Is God"

Worldwide FM:

New Songs:

Sinkane: "Shark Week"

William Onyeabor: "Body & Soul"

Four Tet: "Kool FM"

Mount Kimbie: "Made to Stray"

Anushka: "World in a Room"

Smokey Robinson: "Why You Wanna See My Bad Side?"

Randy Crawford: "Street Life"

Flume: "What You Need"

Earl Sweatshirt: "Hive" [ft. Casey Veggies and Vince Staples]

Portishead: "Numb"

Jonwayne: "Black Magic"

Roman GianArthur: "I69"

Lion Babe: "Treat Me Like Fire"

Dâm-Funk: "Kill Dat"

Jamie Lidell: "Run Away"

Chvrches: "Recover (Cid Rim Remix)"

Jimmy Edgar: "Let Yrself Be"

Clap! Clap!: "Viajero"

Maga Bo: "No Balanco De Conoa"

Original Songs:

Candido: "Thousand Finger Man"

Cashmere Cat: "Mirror Maru"

Django Django: "Waveforms"

Donald Byrd: "You and the Music"

The Gaslamp Killer: "Nissim"

Guts: "Brand New Revolution"

Hackman: "Forgotten Notes"

The Hics: "Cold Air"

Inc.: "The Place"

Kiko Navarro & Tuccillo: "Lovery (Slow Cuban Vibe Mix)" [ft. Amor]

Kyodai: "Breaking"

Mala: "Ghost"

Owiny Sigoma Band: "Harpoon Land"

Richard Spaven: "1759 (Outro)"

Swindle: "Forest Funk (DEEP MEDi Musik)"

Tom Browne: "Throw Down"

Toro Y Moi: "Harm in Change"

Trickski: "Beginnings"

Yuna: "Live Your Life (MeLo-X Motherland God Mix)"

FlyLo FM:

New Songs:

Curtis Mayfield: "Eddie You Should Know Better"

Doris: "You Never Come Closer"

Flying Lotus: "Meditation Meditation" [ft. Krayzie Bone]

XXYYXX: "What We Want"

Lapalux: "Make Money"

Mono/Poly: "B Adams" [ft. Thundercat]

Flying Lotus: "Osaka Trade"

DOOM: "Masquatch"

Flying Lotus: "Early Mountain"

Dimlite: "Into Vogon Skulls"

Knower: "Fuck the Makeup, Skip the Shower"

Kaskade: "4 AM"

AraabMuzik: "Streetz Tonight"

Old Songs:

Aphex Twin: "Windowlicker"

Captain Murphy: "Evil Grin"

Clams Casino: "Crystals"

Dabrye: "Encoded Flow"

DJ Rashad & Heavee: "It's Wack"

Flying Lotus: "Be Spin"

Flying Lotus: "Catapult Man"

Flying Lotus: "Computer Face Rmx"

Flying Lotus: "Crosswerved"

Flying Lotus: "The Diddler"

Flying Lotus: "Getting There" [ft. Niki Randa]

Flying Lotus: "The Kill" [ft. Niki Randa]

Flying Lotus: "See Thru 2 U"

Flying Lotus: "Stonecutters"

Hudson Mohawke: "100HM"

Kingdom: "Stalker"

Machinedrum: "She Died There"

OutKast: "Elevators (Me & You)"

Shadow Child: "23"

Thundercat: "Oh Sheit It's X"

Tyler, the Creator: "Garbage"

