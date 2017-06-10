Need for Speed Payback trailer showcases a Fast and Furious-style 'Highway Heist'

Electronic Arts revealed more information about its upcoming street racing game Need for Speed Payback today on the EA Play stage, with a brand new trailer depicting a "Highway Heist" featuring fast cars, big trucks, and lots of wreckage.

EA said Payback will put players "behind the wheel of an action-driving fantasy," featuring three different characters, each with their own unique style. Car customization is central to the experience, and players will also be able to find and restore "Relics," abandoned classic cars that can be transformed "from scrap to stock to supercars."

Need for Speed: Payback is slated for release on November 10. We'll update with more information as it becomes available. Meantime, check out a few screens below.