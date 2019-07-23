Necrobarista, the game about coffee, ghosts, and Australia, will be slightly delayed

Necrobarista is a visual novel about serving coffee, meeting ghosts, and playing with knives in Australia. Jody, who is Australian and thus knows about these things, took a pre-release demo for a spin in late 2017 and came away impressed with its attention to detail in customers and backgrounds alike, which he said "makes Necrobarista feel like it's happening in a place with history."

At the time it was expected to be out in late 2018 but that was ultimately pushed to August 8/9 of 2019. Alas, it's going to take slightly longer than that, as developer Route 59 announced today that it's being delayed to later in Q3—so, sometime before the end of September.

"We understand that it's a little disappointing to see a delay this close to launch, but the game will be a whole lot better for it – promise," the studio wrote on Steam. "We'll share more details about our release date as soon as we can, and rest assured - there are more exciting announcements incoming!"

The good news is that the delay will enable the studio to support more languages at launch than originally planned: Necrobarista will support English, French (& Canadian French), Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, and Dutch when it goes live.