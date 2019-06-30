My Friend Pedro sold 250,000 copies in its first week

My Friend Pedro, a 2D bullet-time score-attack action-platformer, is almost entirely the work of one developer: Victor Ågren, aka DeadToast Entertainment. Publisher Devolver Digital recently announced that his game sold 250,000 units in its first week (across both PC and Switch), so Victor's probably pretty happy about that.

To celebrate, Devolver have put together a charming video about Victor and the four-and-a-half year journey of My Friend Pedro, which began as a Flash game made for a student project, was put on the backburner when Victor got a job at MediaMolecule, and finally came out this year. Watch the whole thing embedded above.

Among the nuggets of information the interview reveals is that Pedro, the player's mentor, was almost a flying gnome, "but bananas are easier to animate" as Victor explains.

