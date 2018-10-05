Popular

Mutant Year Zero gameplay video shows 20 minutes of XCOM-esque action

By

That pig's a mean shot.

Firaxis' XCOM reboots are obviously a touchstone for Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, but I'm reminded more of the surprisingly good Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom adventure. Both games segue between third-person exploration and turn-based tactical combat, and both feature animals with guns.

There is more going on here. We get to see the stealth systems, and see some post apocalyptic scenery. Strategy mastermind and PC Gamer UK editor in chief Samuel Roberts is the only human to have beaten the demo (as far as I know and I haven't looked carefully) , which was shown to the press at Gamescom in August.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is due out on December 4. Find out more on the official site.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments