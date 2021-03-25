Multiplayer FPS Sub Rosa has come out of hiding with a publicly listed Steam page

Sub Rosa has been available for years and years, but quietly, with a bit of mystery about it. The multiplayer FPS was added to Steam in 2017, but remained unlisted, so that it wouldn't come up in search. According to publisher Devolver, it acquired 50,000 players over the past four years "through word of mouth and the occasional appearance on YouTube or Twitch."

Developer Cryptic Sea has now flipped the switch on Sub Rosa's Steam Early Access page, making it publicly discoverable. The shooter, which can be purchased for $20, is described as "experimental." It's all about making money in a low-poly world, with "tense deals, double-crosses, and the occasional high-speed car chase" coming into play as you compete with players in other corporations.

It looks ripe for GTA Online-style roleplaying shenanigans, in theory pushing players toward dramatic standoffs and shootouts, crushing losses and brilliant getaways. I've kept an eye on Sub Rosa from afar, but haven't played it yet. Seems like a good one to jump into with a bunch of Discord friends, and now may be the time. Some of the user reviews complain of toxic players—one rather cryptically warns of "very toxic individuals that do some questionable things to other community members"—though there are a number of positive assessments, too.

Although it's been in development for ages already, there's no timeline for Sub Rosa's exit from Early Access, says Cryptic Sea. There's no decision on the final price, either, but for now it's $20.

The announcement about Sub Rosa's public Early Access debut (and video above) came as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, which aired earlier today.