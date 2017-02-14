MSI Radeon RX 480 8GB down to £200

AMD's current crop of graphics cards isn't exactly competing with the more powerful members of the Nvidia family, but they are certainly competitive in terms of price. 8GB of GDDR5 memory on a graphics card is not to be sniffed at, especially when you can get it, plus a decent clock speed, for under £200.

Novatech currently has an MSI Radeon RX 480 Armor OC 8GB graphics card for £200, which is about £20-£30 cheaper than it normally is, plus you get free shipping. It's a pre-order price right now, but Novatech is getting 200 of them in next week on February 20, so there should be plenty to go around. There's also a 4GB version up for £170, but we'd recommend higher memory models in this day and age. 4GB can be fine for now, but it probably won't be future proof.

As for the card on offer, it's got a decent clock speed boost of 1291MHz versus the 1266MHz on the reference card and the memory speed has been boosted a bit to 8100MHz too. However, it's not the most powerful RX 480 on the market, but £200 is great value for the performance. Check out our review of the RX 480 if you want more information.