Popular

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord trailers introduce big, brutal sieges

By

TaleWorlds showed off new siege gameplay at the PC Gaming Show.

TaleWorlds Entertainment showed off some of the improvements coming to the Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord siege system in a new gameplay trailer revealed at the PC Gaming Show at E3. 

The video focuses on high points in the battle, demonstrating catapults, siege towers, and a battering ram in action, and it's obviously a tightly-condensed edition of a major action. Even so, what the studio has come up with so far looks very impressive. 

We had a closer look at Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord and some of its new features at the PC Gamer Weekender in March, and you can dig a bit deeper into siege action through the longer trailer below. A release date has not yet been announced. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments