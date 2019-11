At the PC Gamer Weekender yesterday (thanks to all who came, by the way!) we got an extended look at Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, the sequel to what it may be safe to call the most beloved medieval sandbox strategy game on PC (and one of the best RPGs of all time, says us). Watch the whole demonstration in the video above, in which TaleWorlds Entertainment walks PC Gamer's Chris Thursten through character creation, combat, and more.