Mortal Kombat X system requirements revealed

So you're gripped with an urge to rip somebody's jaw off, thumb out their eyes, smash their skull into pieces, and then melt their face with your burning acid breath. Fair enough—we all need to blow off some steam now and then. But do you have what it takes to actually do it? No, I don't mean the hardened heart of a stone-cold killer. I mean your PC, which needs to be this tall if you want to ride Mortal Kombat X:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: 64-bit: Vista, Win 7, Win 8

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 | AMD Radeon HD 5850

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: 64-bit: Win 7, Win 8

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard Drive: 40 GB available space

I'd say that's not terrible. The recommended spec is getting up there a bit, but the minimum is fairly baseline for a gaming PC these days.

And since we're all here anyway, here's the official Ermac trailer, released earlier this week, in which he beats on Sub-Zero until candy comes out. Enjoy!

Mortal Kombat X comes out on April 14.