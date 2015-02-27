Mortal Kombat X story trailer shows the cast of Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X is the Xth game in the popular series about punching. But! Not all is punching. Sometimes it's watching, because a story-bit is happening. Here is a trailer for these non-punching sections.

Fans of the series will recognise returning characters like Chilly Scar, Mask Hair and That Guy.

"Taking place 25 years after the events of Mortal Kombat™ (2011)," writes a press release, non-ironically using a ™ in case we had forgotten that Mortal Kombat is a popular, established and legally protected series of punch-'em-ups, "the new generation of characters will discover that Outworld is not the only threat they face. Fans will get a first look at the newest fighters to join Cassie Cage, including Jacqueline Briggs, daughter of Jax, Takashi Takeda, son of Kenshi and Kung Jin, descendant of Kung Lao."

Mortal Kombat X is due out on April 14.