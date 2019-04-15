Mortal Kombat 11 trailer introduces Kitana

Mortal Kombat 11 has released a reveal trailer for Kitana, officially confirming her place on the roster.

Kitana's trailer shows off her trademark fans, along with her blue outfit as she does battle with D'Vorah, We also get a look at her Fatality, which is a suitably gruesome slice-and-dice affair.

Kitana's return in Mortal Kombat 11 wasn't entirely unexpected. She was first noticed as a placeholder in the recent roster leak and, along with her appearance in a TV trailer last week, we can't say we weren't expecting it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set for release on April 23.