Monster Hunter Stories 2 is coming to PC in July

The next mainline Monster Hunter game, Rise, won't be making its way to PC until 2022, but spinoff collection-and-training game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is going to be this year's PC consolation prize. Monster Hunter Stories will release on July 9th and is a secondary title, a turn-based monster-collecting JRPG about monstie-taming Riders rather than an action RPG about monster-slaying Hunters. Though a PC version had been rumored, and was included in last year's leak of Capcom information, this announcement is the first confirmation.

The biggest surprise with Stories—besides a PC release—is that the previously singleplayer game will have co-op multiplayer quests.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be about the disappearance of the monster Rathalos, and you play a character entrusted with the dangerous Razewing Ratha which (drumroll please) could be a force for good or evil. The game includes a bunch of familiar monsters from Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, like Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei, which you can collect and ride around on. (Except maybe Nergigante? How do you get a saddle on all those spikes?) Banner monster for Monster Hunter Rise, Mizutsune, is also going to be in.

(Image credit: Capcom)