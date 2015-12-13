Experience truly intense weather events in Fallout 4

This week on the Mod Roundup, the combat in The Witcher 3 is completely replaced with games of Gwent, and Grand Theft Auto turns into Grand Theft Mario. We've also got a mod that adds immersive and impressive weather events in Fallout 4, and another modder has edited thousands of textures to give Torchlight 2 a pleasing hand-drawn look.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

True Storms, for Fallout 4

Modder fadingsignal, who previously created a True Storms mod for Skyrim, has brought his weather-modding talents into Fallout 4. The mod introduces heavier downpours, deadlier radiation storms, dust storms, better fog, and more immersive weather events, along with new particle effects and sounds. Check out the video above for some comparisons, then grab an umbrella.

Hearts of Card, for The Witcher 3

There's a lot of love among The Witcher 3 players for Gwent, and modder DickDangerJustice seems to enjoy the in-game CCG more than anyone. He's gone and made a mod that replaces combat—all combat—with games of Gwent. Winning still nets you the same XP and loot, it's just that instead of swinging swords and casting spells, you're playing cards.

Mario Kart , for GTA 5

I think my favorite mods are when one game is smooshed into another. Modder MrVicho13 has converted maps from Mario Kart 8 and delivered them into Grand Theft Auto 5. In the video above, by mod fan DayL, you can see Michael speeding through Yoshi Valley. This would be the perfect mod for multiplayer, but, you know, oh well. Thanks to Mike Fahey at Kotaku!

Ink'd, for Torchlight 2

There are two versions of Ink'd, which transforms the look of Torchlight 2 (through the painstaking editing of thousands of textures), giving it a nice but subtle hand-drawn, storybook feel. There's the version if you use the Synergies mod, and one for vanilla.