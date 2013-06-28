2013 MLG Spring Championship starts today

Ah, it's that time of year again. The birds are chirping, the squirrels are frolicking, and the best StarCraft II, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, and League of Legends players are warming up their clicking fingers for the 2013 MLG Spring Championship.

The clash of champions starts today at 5 pm on the Major League Gaming website (or in Anaheim, CA if you've snagged tickets), and lasts until the sun sets on Sunday, June 30. MLG's streaming the tournament for free, so don't fret if you didn't have the time, money, or patience to reach the Anaheim Convention Center.

You might think it's a little strange seeing StarCraft II on that list considering Blizzard and MLG parted ways just a few days ago, but that seems to only apply to the World Championship Series Blizzard has been touting.

So sit back, relax, and try not to think about how the 2013 MLG Spring Championship is happening during the summer .

Image via majorleaguegaming.com