Minit is a new '60-second adventure' from an indie supergroup and Devolver Digital

Jan Willem Nijman (Vlambeer), Dominik Johann (Crows, Crows, Crows), Jukio Kallio (who makes much of Vlambeer's music), and Kitty Calis (Action Henk, Horizon: Zero Dawn) have teamed up to create Minit—a new so-called '60-second adventure' with a cool retro-infused, Undertale-like art style. This supergroup of indies has joined forces with indie publisher extraordinaire Devolver Digital.

So, besides looking pretty, what exactly is a 60-second adventure? It's quite simple, really. "Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time," says Devolver Digital in a statement. "Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute."

Here's that brief blurb in moving pictures form:

As you can see there, the duck-billed protagonist appears to keel over after 60 seconds of running around in a bid to solve people's problems—something which sees he or she wielding a sword, climbing up lighthouses and making short work of petulant crabs, among other time-restricted duties.

Beyond that, there's not much else to go on. Minit is due at some stage this year, though, so we'll likely find out more sooner rather than later.