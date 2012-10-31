Minecraft mega-cathedral built with over 2 million blocks

I considered myself a contemporary Michelangelo after I erected a 50-block mud-house in my voxelized corner of Minecraft. Boy, was I just a clown crashing cubes together after viewing the breathtaking flythrough of an enormous Gothic cathedral composed of over a whopping two million blocks forming rows of spires and a crazily detailed interior. Creator GNRFrancis offers the colossal cathedral as a free download alongside video tutorials detailing the year-long construction process. I'll just get back to making sure my wooden door swivels correctly.