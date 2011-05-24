Minecraft 1.6 patch adds multiplayer netherworld support, nerfs fire

The 1.6 update for Minecraft is set to hit this week. Notch has posted the enormous changelist on his blog . The main additions include multiplayer support for the netherworld, craftable maps, tall grass and fire that no longer spreads until the end of time. There are also a huge number of bug fixes, including "mushroom soup not leaving a bowl in multiplayer" and "pigs getting hit by lightning in multiplayer spawning client-side zombie pigmen". You'll find all of the changes below.



Added Nether support to multiplayer



Added craftable maps



Added hatches



Added tall grass in some biomes



Mushrooms now spreads (very) slowly



Added server property view-distance. Sets the radius of terrain updates (in chunks) to send to the players. Range 3-15, default 10.





It's no longer possible to build solid blocks on the top layer of the maps (sorry!)



Players stuck in walls will slide towards the nearest gap if there is one



Made booster tracks speedier



Severely nerfed fire so it spread slower, and doesn't spread infinitely



Seeds are now found in tall grass, using a hoe on the ground no longer works



Blocks destroyed by other players in multiplayer now shows the breaking block particle effect



Activated dispensers make sounds and trigger particles in multiplayer



Doors make sound for other players in multiplayer



The record player now supports more than 15 different songs

