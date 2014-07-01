Mighty No. 9 footage shows boss battles, obligatory ice world

A confession: my Mega Man knowledge is somewhat limited. Normally that's not a hindrance to my day-to-day work on PCGamer.com, only now, there's new footage of Mighty No. 9. And, so while there's likely a myriad of subtle differences packed into this minute-and-a-bit teaser, to my untrained eye it all looks extremely similar to Capcom's venerable platforming series. Then again, as a 'spiritual successor', that is entirely the point.

Mighty No. 9 had a highly successful crowdfunding campaign , raising over $4 million between Kickstarter and PayPal donations. Based on the current evidence, the 2D side-scroller—created by Mega Man's Keiji Inafune—seems set to accurately recapture the spirit of the original series.

Playing as No. 9, your job will be to take down your predecessors, all of whom have been infected by a mysterious virus. In this teaser, we get another look at No. 2 and No. 5's stages and boss battles—first seen in last month's debut teaser, which you can find embedded below.