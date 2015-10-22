Mighty No. 9 definitely won't be delayed again, Inafune pledges

Kickstarter-funded platformer Mighty No. 9 has been delayed a couple of times, much to the chagrin of its loyal followers. That's not going to happen again though, according to creator Keiji Inafune, who addressed the topic at the 2015 Unreal Fest in Japan earlier this week. According to a report on GameSpark, the Mega Man creator attributes the delays to the game's multi-platform development. In addition to PC, it's releasing for PS4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Inafune would like to develop a sequel, but it'll depend on how successful Mighty No. 9 is. Given Inafune's pedigree and the game's $4 million Kickstarter campaign, the forecast is good.

Still, it's been a rocky road: backers were alarmed at the news that even the game's demo needed to be delayed, and with Comcept's launch of a seperate (unsuccessful) Kickstarter for another Mega Man-inspired game, a lot rests on Mighty No. 9 being decent.