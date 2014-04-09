Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor system requirements are even higher than Watch Dogs'

Do you remember Shadow of Mordor? You're forgiven if not, because, as generic fantasy names go, it's almost memorably unmemorable. If you need a refresher, the announcement trailer is an adequate primer for Warner Brothers' upcoming Assassin's Creed-meets-Lord of the Rings fantasy action-'em-up.

In preparation for its October release , a Steam listing has appeared . With it, are the game's PC system requirements. For those recently stung by Watch Dogs' high demands , these specifications may provide a familiar feeling of computational inadequacy.

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit: Vista, Win 7, Win 8

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 | AMD Radeon HD 6950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: 64-bit: Win 7, Win 8

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 | AMD Radeon HD 7970

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Hard Drive: 40 GB available space

To compare, we're seeing a similar 64-bit OS restriction. And while the minimum RAM requirement is lower, the recommended GPU is higher; recommending the newer GTX 670, over Watch Dogs' suggestion of a GTX 560.

As with Watch Dogs, Shadow of Mordor is releasing on Xbox 360 and PS3 as well as PC and current-gen consoles. So while this is a good suggestion of where system requirements are heading, it's possible that the size of these games are still being set by the older hardware. As we move away from the last-gen, we should get an even better idea of the components needed to stay competitive.