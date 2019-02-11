Popular

Microsoft Solitaire Collection adds a feature everyone has been waiting for: Leveling up

I'm excited to be able to grind for new card backs, or whatever.

Somehow we missed this earth-shattering news when it was announced earlier this month. Microsoft Solitaire Collection, the version of Solitaire that comes free with Windows 10, is adding a leveling system. This news has been brought to us via the weirdly good video you can see above, which riffs off the famous "in a world" trailer for Comedian. To quote the video: "Solitaire is going to add a player leveling system with experience points and rewards." 

So I guess Solitaire is an RPG now? If shooters let us level up our guns and racing games let us level up our cars I guess it makes sense for a solitaire game to have some kind of harmless stat-tracking added to its profiles.

Anyway, here's the trailer for Comedian featuring the legendary voice actor Hal Douglas, RIP.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
